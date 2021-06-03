(WFSB) - Coffee is the latest commodity to hit multi-year highs.
Plus, a new stock has replaced GameStop as the latest "high flyer.”
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 3.
AMC stock
Movie theatre chain AMC entertainment stock has rallied 33 hundred percent this year.
That means the chain is now worth $30 billion worth more than Best Buy, Tyson Foods and Nokia.
AMC’s CEO personal wealth has soared as reddit traders push up the stock price.
Cannabis stocks
Cannabis stocks rose on news from Amazon.
Amazon to stop testing prospective employers for marijuana, will treat it the same as alcohol.
The company also said because it knows that the issue is bigger than Amazon, its public policy team will be actively supporting the marijuana opportunity and reinvestment and expungement act of 2021 — federal legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level.
Coffee prices
Coffee prices hit a 4 and a half year high extending their rise to nearly 70 percent in the past year.
Global coffee production has been hurt by persistently dry weather in Brazil.
2021 was anticipated to be a strong year for Brazilian coffee producers, but many have experienced weak yields as a result of the drought.
Stock market update
Wall Street had a muted session with stocks little changed.
The Dow up 25 points.
