(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for March 30.
Full fleet
American Airlines anticipates that most of its aircraft will be in active use in the second quarter of 2021, as more travelers book flights and vaccine eligibility expands across the country.
As of Monday, American Airlines said its seven-day moving average of net bookings is 90 percent of its 2019 average.
IRA deadline
The deadline to contribute to individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts is May 17, the same day that individual federal income tax returns are due.
The IRS made the announcement following increased calls for more time following passage of the American Rescue Plan, which made changes to taxes midseason.
Individual states may have different deadlines.
Corning vials
Corning will draw on $57 million in funding from U.S. government to expand manufacturing capabilities.
It will expand the producing of glass vials that hold COVID vaccines.
Corning and other vial manufacturers have narrowed the gap by stepping up production.
Yet demand keeps rising, especially as vaccine makers increase output.
Stock market update
The Dow closed at another record high Monday.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down though.
