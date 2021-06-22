(WFSB) - Chip shortages are starting to hit consumers and higher prices are likely.
Plus, U.S. apartment rental prices are at a 2-year high.
Here is the Morning Business Report for June 22.
Apartment rent
Nationally, monthly rents are finally growing faster than their pre-COVID rates, driving rental prices to their highest point in 27 months.
Prior to the pandemic, rents in the 50 largest metro areas were growing by 3.2 percent year-over-year. That growth slowed throughout the pandemic. However, as of May 2021, the median national rent reached $1,527, up 5.5 percent year-over-year. Rents have fully recovered in many of the nation’s largest cities, according to realtor.com.
Passenger violence
The airlines and unions have asked the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence.
Organizations representing both corporations and their workers are asking for criminal prosecution of passengers who risk the safety of others during travel.
Last month, the FAA said it found a large increase in unruly passenger reports despite the pandemic leading to a decline in airline travel.
Chip shortage
The global chip shortage is pushing up prices of items such as laptops and printers and is threatening to do the same to other top-selling devices including smartphones.
HP has raised consumer PC prices by 8 percent and printer prices by more than 20 percent in a year, according to Bernstein Research.
Stock market update
The Dow had its best day since March.
It closed nearly 590 points higher.
Worries about inflation and interest rates have settled down, for now.
