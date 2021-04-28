(WFSB) - Starbucks sees customers return and profits up.
Plus, Pfizer’s new at-home pill to treat COVID could be available by end of the year.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 28.
Experimental drug
Pfizer’s experimental oral drug to treat COVID-19 at the first sign of illness could be available by the end of the year.
The CEO says the drug is part of a class of medicines called protease inhibitors and works by inhibiting an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate in human cells.
Clinical trials must happen and be successful and the FDA must approve it before it will be available.
Back to Starbucks
Starbucks said it expects profit to increase this year as sales recover at cafes that it is operating more efficiently than before the coronavirus pandemic.
The coffee giant’s sales plummeted last year as it closed stores around the world as the pandemic took hold.
The coffee giant is among restaurant companies working to draw consumers back from the home-brewing habits they picked up during the pandemic.
Toy prices raised
Hasbro says it will raise prices on toys and games as costs surge.
The company has seen surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home.
Resin, packaging, and metal prices, as well as transportation costs are going up for the toymaker.
Stock market update
The Dow eked out a gain but the Nasdaq slipped as tech earnings start rolling in.
We also have a fed decision looming today on interest rates.
