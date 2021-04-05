(WFSB) - More Americans are seeking mental health assistance during the pandemic.
Plus, March job growth blew past expectations.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 5.
Blowout jobs report
The U.S. had a blowout jobs report Friday.
The U.S. added 916,000 jobs, more than just about anyone expected.
Gains were strongest in leisure and hospitality, while construction soared by 110,000.
Mental health sought
Mental health professionals are in high demand as the pandemic enters a second year.
Americans are struggling with increased rates of depression, anxiety, and insomnia are looking for mental health support, and providers are working hard to keep up with the demand.
The American Psychological Association said of those who treat anxiety disorders, nearly three-quarters reported an increase in demand for treatment.
Boosting oil production
OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than 2 million barrels a day over coming months.
This is a bet on surging demand as economies open as the COVID vaccine spreads.
Stock market update
Investors cheered the strong bounce in U.S. job growth last month amid accelerating vaccine rollout.
The S&P 500 jumped more than 1 percent to top the 4,000 threshold for the first time on Thursday, bringing its 2021 gains to 7 percent.
