(WFSB) - The treasury secretary said the U.S. could be back to full employment next year.
Plus, one Connecticut city could benefit from remote work.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for March 9.
Top city
Bridgeport was named a top city that could benefit from a trend in remote work.
Moody’s analysts studied cities with a relatively low cost of living and high quality of life.
It said the area is among the top 1.5 percent of metros with jobs that can go remote, the top 4 percent in cost of living and the 72.3 percentile in quality of life. Bridgeport grapples with high crime and poverty rates.
New York City was named as a city that could lose workers and residents due to remote work, which could mean more moving to Connecticut.
A return to employment
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the recently passed COVID stimulus package should allow the U.S. economy to return to full employment in 2022.
There were nearly 10 million unemployed Americans in February, almost double the pre-pandemic level.
It’s been said that a key part of getting to full employment is vaccinations and getting schools reopened full time.
Wind farm review
The interior department said on Monday it had completed its environmental review for a massive wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, a key step toward final approval of the long-stalled project that will play a prominent role in the Biden Administration’s effort to expand renewable energy in the U.S.
The proposed 800-megawatt project, called Vineyard Wind, would be located approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and would be the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country.
Stock market update
Stocks ended mixed Monday, with the Nasdaq entering a correction.
The Dow rose 300 points led by Disney, which will be able to partially reopen its California theme parks on April 1.
