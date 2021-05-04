(WFSB) - GameStop makes plans to boost ecommerce on the east coast.
Plus, pool owners face a shortage of chlorine this summer.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 4.
Chlorine shortage
Chlorine is in high demand but low supply as pool ownership rises and availability falls.
Experts warn that the us chlorine shortage will be the worst in recent memory.
Pool Magazine says supply was squeezed due to a fire at a chlorine manufacturer called Biolab as well as an increase in demand for pools and pool upkeep as homeowners weathered the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.
GameStop boost
GameStop said it has signed a lease for a 700,000 square foot distribution warehouse.
The warehouse facility in York, PA, which will support the Texas-based retailer’s e-commerce business, is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of this year and is meant to expedite GameStop’s shipping needs along the east coast.
Clorox high sales continue
Clorox is still selling more cleaning products than before the pandemic.
Clorox does say rising resin prices, will drive up the cost of Glad bags in July.
Stock market update
Stocks had a solid start to May.
Investors piled into shares that would benefit the most from an economic reopening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.