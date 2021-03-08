(WFSB) - It still makes financial sense to buy a home in Hartford versus rent.
Plus, Cigna will hold its annual investor day on Monday.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 8.
Cigna update
Bloomfield-based insurer Cigna will update employees and investors on its business on Monday.
Senior executives will give insights into healthcare and insurance and discuss the company’s growth plans.
The stock price is up 65 percent from the levels it was at on March 23, 2020.
Renting vs. owning
Realtor.com said it still pays to buy a home in Hartford versus rent, even with big price gains last year.
The median price locally is $303,000 dollars.
The average mortgage payment is $15,089 and the average rent is $1,700.
Buying locally takes 23 percent of income, renting takes 25 percent.
Filing taxes early
Generally, the sooner people file their taxes, the sooner they’ll see a refund in the bank.
For the 2020 filing season, the average federal tax refund for individuals was $2,707.
The average refund in Connecticut was $2,909, the third highest in the nation.
Stock market update
Stocks finished higher Friday and tech stocks rebounded after interest rates held steady.
The Dow finished up 572 points to 31,496, the S&P and Nasdaq rose too.
