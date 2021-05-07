(WFSB) - Used-car prices just saw their biggest monthly price increase in at least 68 years.
Plus, Norwegian cruise line could pull ships from Florida if a vaccine mandate rule doesn't set sail.
Here is the Morning Business Report for May 7.
Cruise ship vaccines
The world’s third largest cruise company is prepared to pull its ships from Florida if it must comply with the state’s new law against vaccine mandates.
Norwegian Cruise Line executives suggested the company’s three brands — Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises — would move their Florida-based vessels to ports in other states or even to non-U.S. ports in the Caribbean if they were forced to comply with the new rule.
Norwegian has announced all its ships would resume operations this year with a requirement that all passengers and crew be vaccinated for COVID-19 — a mandate that is not allowed under the Florida law.
Supply shortage
Used cars are the latest product seeing a record price increase from a supply shortage.
Researchers at UBS found that used-car prices shot up by 8.2 percent to 9.3 percent in April.
Used cars have been in high demand due to a few of the factors driving the shortages all over the American economy.
Lumber expansion
The world’s top lumber firm will expand its U.S. mill capacity amid surging demand for lumber.
West Fraser Timber will pay hundreds of millions to expand the plant.
Lumber prices are at a record high.
Stock market update
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 318 points to a fresh record, home depot among the leaders.
The Nnasdaq rebounded rising 0.37 percent helped by Microsoft and Apple.
