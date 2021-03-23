(WFSB) - The gas price national average dropped for first time in 11 weeks, but demand is still rising.
Plus, where does Connecticut rank for getting federal dollars?
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 23.
Bringing in federal dollars
Connecticut ranks low for bringing in federal money.
WalletHub ranked the state at 42nd.
State residents were 19th in terms of getting financial assistance from the federal government, but state government federal contracts and grants were 46th.
New Mexico got the most federal aid. Kansas received the least.
GameStop saga
GameStop will release its first earnings report Tuesday since the ‘Reddit rally’ stock frenzy.
According to the Wall Street Journal, some GameStop shareholders have said they believe the company can live up to its lofty stock price with help from Ryan Cohen, the Chewy co-founder, who was recently added to its board of directors to help transform the retailer.
Gas prices
The national average gas price fell to $2.86 a gallon.
That’s the first drop in 11 weeks.
The national average now stands 22.2 cents higher than a month ago.
The current average is Hartford is $2.87 a gallon. A month ago, it was $2.67.
However, Europe locking down could lead to lower oil prices and therefore lower gas prices in the next few weeks.
Stock market update
Tech stocks led the broader rally on Monday.
The Nasdaq surged more than 1 percent.
The Dow and S&P 500 also were up but gains were smaller.
