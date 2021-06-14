A new study said remote workers put in longer hours but were less efficient. Plus, how is Connecticut recovering from the pandemic? Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 14, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.

(WFSB) - A new study said remote workers put in longer hours but were less efficient.

Plus, how is Connecticut recovering from the pandemic? 

CT’s pandemic recovery

WalletHub said Connecticut’s economy is recovering better than most states from the pandemic. 

The state was in the top ten for innovation but lower on economic activity. 

It notes Connecticut’s unemployment rate is still high but had the highest state government surplus per capita. 

Electric vehicles

Many auto dealerships are embracing the electric vehicle transition, but there are concerns about costs to be paid, staff training and impact on lucrative service department business.  

General Motors is aiming to produce only EVs by 2035.

Ford is investing $22 billion in EVs and announced that 40 percent of its vehicles will be electrified by 2030.

Remote productivity

A new study found that remote work reduces productivity.

The study, which surveyed the remote work habits of 10,000 employees at an Asian technology company between April 2019 and August 2020, found a 20 percent decrease in output.

The study found that although the workers spent 30 percent more time working from home, their productivity fell as they spent more time in meetings with their bosses to constantly outline their responsibilities.

Stock market update

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 pushing to another record close as bond yields fell, despite data on Thursday showing inflation running hot

