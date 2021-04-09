(WFSB) - Google searches show many Americans are thinking about buying a home.
Plus, Connecticut’s jobless filings rose slightly last week.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 9.
CT unemployment
Unemployment benefits in Connecticut were up by 900 claims last week.
Still the same week a year ago, there were more than 23,000 filings.
Nationally, jobless claims surprisingly rose last week.
Online searches
Google searches for “should I buy or sell a house” are at an all-time high.
Since the beginning of march, Google users in the U.S. also searched “mortgage loan” more than they did any month prior, double the rate of searches in February. The phrase “mortgage rates today” also reached its all-time high last week on Google trends.
Retail, travel trends
A new IBM study shows a bounce back for retail and travel.
The study of more than 15,000 adults surveyed globally found most people are confident in the safety, effectiveness, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and more than half expect the COVID-19 vaccine to keep them protected.
Most respondents surveyed indicated that vaccination levels will need to exceed 70 percent in order for them to feel comfortable returning to life as it was before COVID-19.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 notches another record high as major tech stocks gain.
Weekly jobless claims, though came in higher than expected.
