(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for March 24.
CT not a good state for doctors
It turns out Connecticut ranks toward the bottom of states for physicians in a WalletHub study.
The state ranked 44th for job opportunities and compensation for doctors.
Physicians earn a median salary of almost $200,000 dollars but often leave school with hundreds of thousands in debt.
Alcohol sales down
For the first time in a year, since COVID-19 began spreading across the United States forcing Americans to stay home, retail alcohol sales have fallen. That's according to newly released data from Nielsen, which reported that total sales declined 1.9 percent for the week ending March 13.
This time a year ago, consumers stockpiled alcohol as shelter-in-place orders were implemented across several U.S. states and bars and restaurants were closed or reduced service. As a result, retail alcohol sales shot up as much as 55 percent in March 2020 with spirits, wine and beer among the top sellers.
Who’s going back to stadiums?
Last year was rough on stadium goers. Twenty-one percent cried over missing their favorite sports and concerts, according to a new Oracle Food and Beverage survey of 1,000 consumers in the United States. Moreover, they can't wait to go back.
Thirty-two percent of people plan to return to stadiums immediately and 54 percent within the first four months after stadiums reopen.
Stock market update
The Dow dropped by more than 300 points, or about 1 percent, for its worst session in nearly three weeks.
The S&P 500 also dipped, and the Nasdaq shed more than 1 percent as technology stocks added to recent declines.
