(WFSB) - Gas prices are expected to remain high through the summer.
Plus, the energy department wants more money to protect against cyber-attacks.
Here is the Morning Business Report for June 25.
Cyberattacks
The Department of Energy is asking congress for $201 million to address a steady uptick in sweeping cyberattacks.
the Biden Administration is asking Congress for $9.8 billion for federal civilian cybersecurity in 2022, nearly a 15 percent increase over 2021.
Gas prices
Gas prices are expected to remain above $3 per gallon through summer.
That’s the highest since 2014, according to GasBuddy.
The national average price on July 4 is expected to be $3.11 per gallon, about 93 cents more than last year's national price.
The current price of fuel in Hartford is $3.07.
Cruise bookings
Carnival said its booking volumes on future cruises were up by 45 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
Carnival also said its cumulative advanced bookings for 2022 are ahead of its 2019 bookings.
Due to several outbreaks aboard cruise ships last year, the cruise industry was one of the last sectors allowed to resume operations.
Stock market update
Stocks continued this week's gains, delivering new records to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Worker filings for jobless benefits last week held nearly steady at 411,000, higher than expected.
