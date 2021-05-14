(WFSB) - Walmart buys a virtual fitting room company.
Plus, Disney theme parks are seeing a slow recovery.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 14.
Disney parks
Disney’s theme parks took another big hit from the pandemic in the second quarter but easing COVID-19 restrictions could help.
Disney reported 103.6 million Disney+ customers as of April 3. Analysts had projected 109 million.
The streaming service had been bolstering the company’s success as it was losing out on business from COVID restrictions.
Walmart virtual fitting room
Walmart shoppers will be able to use Zeekit technology to try on clothing from Walmart’s private labels or the national brands it carries and get opinions from friends.
Walmart just announced that it bought the company.
Walmart has expanded its focus on fashion by launching private labels, hiring a high-end fashion designer, and adding more apparel brands to its website through a deal with secondhand site Thredup.
High crops prices
The USDA forecasts highest prices for U.S. crops in years amid global boom.
U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest corn and soybean crops ever and sell them for the highest average prices since the commodity boom ended several years ago.
If the USDA prediction comes true, consumers could pay more for bread, meat, cereal, and other things made from those basic crops.
Stock market update
Stocks snapped three-day losing streaks to end the day higher.
Still, the major averages are on track for hefty losses for the week.
