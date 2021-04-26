(WFSB) - Taxes and inflation will be key themes for markets in the week ahead.
Plus, Connecticut doctors are in the top of states for pay.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 26.
Doctor earnings
Connecticut doctors make an average of $303,000 a year, according to Medscape.
That was in the top half of states.
New York-based doctors, many of which live in Connecticut, were at $298,000.
Plastic surgeons were the top earnings among physicians.
Busy week for the markets
This week will be extremely busy for markets with a third of the S&P 500 reporting earnings, a federal reserve meeting, and new spending and tax proposals from the White House.
Big tech is a highlight of the earnings calendar, with Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet all releasing results.
President Joe Biden is expected to detail his “American Families Plan” and the tax increases to pay for it.
Drop in toilet paper sales
Kimberly-Clark reported a sharp drop in toilet paper sales and warned the coronavirus pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its products was slowing.
The consumer goods maker said tissue sales in the three months through march declined 12 percent year over year to $1.5 billion.
Kimberly-Clark’s brands include Scott, Cottonelle and Viva.
Stock market update
Stocks rebounded Friday to end the week close to new records.
Earnings and economic reports were strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.