(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for March 29.
Economic recovery
Connecticut added 3,000 jobs in February and upwardly revised its January jobs numbers to post a 1,000 gain, according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor.
The DOL added that the total payroll employment is now 121,500 positions below year-ago levels.
Connecticut’s job market rebounded in early 2021 after a setback at the end of 2020 that coincided with an increase in COVID-19 infections, according to the department.
The DOL said the state will need several months of sustained job growth to bring the unemployment rate down, but the January and February job gains are encouraging.
Mental health
Many people who sought out behavioral healthcare services amid covid-19 had never done so before, according to new data from Cigna.
Cigna analyzed claims data from March to May 2020, the time of the initial lockdowns nationwide due to the pandemic and found that 97 percent of people who accessed behavioral health services during that period never had a behavioral healthcare claim before.
The Bloomfield-based insurer's study also found a 7.9 percent increase in the use of antidepressants in 2020 compared to 2019.
Nearly a third of people who took antidepressants last year had no history of taking them six months before their first prescription.
The price of milk
Milk prices are rising as grain to feed cows goes up and restaurants and schools reopen.
Much of the milk produced in the U.S. is being sold overseas.
Dairy analysts say the U.S. is still losing dairy farms, but the rate is nowhere near last year’s pace.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 closed at a record Friday.
The Dow jumped 450 points as stocks rally in the final minutes of trading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.