(WFSB) - Weekly jobless claims continue to fall in Connecticut.
Plus, jet-engine makers, like East Hartford’s Pratt & Whitney, face a long recovery from the pandemic.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for March 12.
Engine trouble
The COVID-19 travel freeze has clobbered Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney and GE Aviation.
Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon, has seen a drop in revenues in 2020 of 20 percent.
The Economist said the slump will have an impact for years as travel will likely take years to recover.
Rolls-Royce is likely to recover most slowly because it makes engines only for the hardest-hit long-haul market.
Unemployment
Weekly jobless claims in Connecticut last week were 5,780, a drop of 972.
Nationwide, the weekly jobless claims were 712,000, almost a pandemic low.
Reopening businesses
New Yelp data showed nearly a half million businesses have opened in America during the coronavirus pandemic, an optimistic sign of the state of the U.S. economic recovery.
That’s down just 14 percent compared with the year-ago period. More than 15 percent of the new entities were restaurant and food businesses.
However, yelp also said more than 260,800 businesses that had closed due to COVID restrictions.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 and Dow soared to records as stimulus signing extends recovery bullishness.
Weekly jobless claims reached 712,000, marking a sharp decline from the previous week's sum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.