(WFSB) - Lobster rolls could get expensive this summer.
Plus, what are the fastest growing jobs in Connecticut?
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 17.
Fastest growing job in CT
The fastest growing job in Connecticut is order clerk.
An order clerk receives and processes incoming orders for a specific organization. While these clerks can be employed in a variety of industries
Stacker crunched Bureau of Labor statistics and said the 5-year growth rate is 226 percent.
Social Security cost of living
Rising consumer costs like gasoline and car prices are helping to push the estimate for next year’s social security cost-of-living adjustment higher.
The size of any bump retirees and other beneficiaries may see depends on four more months of data.
Rising consumer costs have helped push the latest estimate for next year’s social security cost-of-living adjustment to 5.3 percent, the highest since 2009.
Lobster roll prices
Prices are spiking for the summer lobster roll.
The price of lobster per pound from Maine suppliers is typically $22, but now it’s nearly at $40 per pound.
That could drive a lobster up to $32.
Stock market update
The Dow fell 260 points after Fed signals two interest rate hikes in 2023.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell as well.
