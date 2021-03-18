(WFSB) - The Federal Communications Commission has cracked down on robocalls with a record $225 million fine.
Plus, Cigna shares hit a 1 year high.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for March 18:
Cigna Shares
Cigna shares hit a 52-week high of $247.63 this week, according to historical data. That's the highest Cigna shares have been in a year.
Cigna plans to generate $50 billion from 2021 to 2025.
That projection mostly factors in growth in new customers for insurance, pharma benefit services via express scripts, and inroads into tele-health.
Thirst for gasoline
The world’s thirst for gasoline isn’t likely to return to pre-pandemic levels ever. That’s according to the International Energy Agency forecast.
The agency said an accelerating global shift toward electric vehicles, along with increasing fuel efficiency among gasoline-powered fleets, will more than outweigh demand growth from developing countries.
Some 60 million electric vehicles will be on the roads world-wide by 2026.
FCC fines
The Federal Communications Commission fined two Texas-based telemarketers $225 million for making automated sales phone calls, or robocalls, in 2019.
Robocalls are a daily annoyance for many Americans, and they have been rising in recent years, with some estimates showing that billions are made per month.
The marketers, under the business names Rising Eagle and Jsquared Telecom, used robocalls to falsely sell short-term health insurance plans. They made about one billion robocalls, according to the FCC.
Stock market update
The Dow climbed 190 points to close above 33,000 for the first time.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 tacked on gains as well.
