(WFSB) - FedEx is still having pandemic related delivery issues.
Plus, one group is organizing to get pandemic impacted women back into the workforce.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 27.
Getting women back in the workforce
The coronavirus pandemic has been especially tough on women, who are still bearing the brunt of the demands of childcare and housework.
About 400,000 more women than men have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic. The percentage of women in the paid labor force has not recovered from the steep drop in the spring of 2020.
The Care Economy Business Council was created by the Time's Up Advocacy Group, which advocates for gender equality in the workplace.
FedEx struggles
FedEx is struggling to deliver packages on time, according to industry data, as a pandemic-fueled increase of online orders continues to tax the delivery giant’s network.
From March through mid-April, about 87 percent of FedEx ground shipments arrived on time, compared with 95 percent for the similar service at ups.
GameStop soars again
Shares of GameStop soared another 15 percent on Wednesday, pushing its gains this week to more than 35 percent.
Another Reddit favorite, AMC Entertainment, has rallied about 60 percent this week alone.
GameStop, a brick-and-mortar video game retailer, is in a middle of an e-commerce transformation after the monstrous rally this year.
Stock market update
Stocks barely moved on Wednesday.
Volume is light as traders are in a wait and see mode.
