(WFSB) – Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 9.
Fireworks shortage
It is going to cost people extra to fire off fireworks for the Fourth of July.
Fireworks are in short supply this year, as high demand meets supply chain snags.
Several vendors have already run out of fireworks and many have hiked prices.
Retailers are advising customers to buy their fireworks while supplies last.
Last year, demand for fireworks hit a record high, as COVID-19 shutdowns forced Americans to create their own light shows. The buying frenzy caused vendors to sell out early last year and depleted supplies for 2021.
More spending
Millennials and Gen Z are spending more than they did pre-pandemic, according to American Express’s CEO.
They're also going back to work.
Millennials and Gen Z were spending 125 percent of their pre-pandemic levels.
Meanwhile, the teenage cohort of Gen Z is leading the job market recovery. Employment is booming among the teenagers, as the last two jobs reports showed.
Bring your own mug to Starbucks
Starbucks will let customers bring their own mugs to us company-owned cafes again starting on June 22.
Before the pandemic, the coffee chain encouraged customers to bring their own reusable mugs to stores. But in March of last year, Starbucks suspended the program because of the coronavirus. Starbucks has been gradually bringing it back.
Employees will only accept clean mugs, and they won't touch them: Instead, a customer will place their own cup into a larger ceramic mug.
The barista will hold the ceramic mug's handle rather than the cup when preparing the drink. Once the beverage is ready, the customer will pick their cup up from within the mug.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 finished Tuesday’s session near the flatline as the benchmark once again failed to refresh its all-time high from May.
Airline stocks turned higher after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased travel recommendations for 61 countries, including Japan, France, South Africa, Canada, Spain and Italy.
