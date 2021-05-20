(WFSB) - Southwest said leisure airfares are near pre-pandemic levels.
Plus, Ford is shuttering some plants through at least mid-July.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 20.
Ford cutbacks
Ford is cutting back on production and issuing a series of temporary plant shutdowns as the automaker continues to feel the pain from a global semiconductor chip shortage.
The vehicles impacted from the shutdown range from the Ford Mustang and Escape Crossover to the F-150 pickup and the Bronco Sport SUV.
Ford execs have said they expect to lose about 50 percent of planned second quarter production due to the chip shortage.
FBI guidance ignored
The CEO of Colonial Pipeline claims he ignored FBI guidance and forked over a $4.4 million ransom to the hacking group Darkside because “it was the right thing to do for the country.”
He told The Wall Street Journal he decided to pay the ransom the same day the company learned of the hacking.
The FBI has long advised companies not to pay when hit by ransomware.
Back to normal
Southwest said leisure bookings are continuing to recover as COVID pandemic threats in the U.S. wane.
The airline said leisure fares next month are getting close to 2019 levels, though a lack of business travelers will keep a lid on average ticket prices this quarter.
However, Southwest said it’s facing higher-than-expected jet fuel costs.
Stock market update
Stocks fall for a third day.
Bitcoin went on a wild ride, plummeting and then recovering some of the losses.
