(WFSB) – Fifty-seven percent of U.S. small businesses are now fully operating across the country.
Plus, Ford said 30,000 employees can work from home indefinitely.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 19.
Ford employees
Ford has realized that a lot of its employees have been doing just fine working from home.
Ford told about 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home that they can continue to do so indefinitely, with flexible hours approved by their managers. Their schedules will become a work-office “hybrid”: They’ll commute to work mainly for group meetings and projects best-suited for face-to-face interaction.
This is for office workers, not factory workers.
Open for business
A majority of the U.S. small businesses are now fully open as shutdown restrictions lift across the country.
Kabbage, an American express company, found that 57 percent of small businesses were fully open. The high reopening rate is partly due to a shift to online operations during the pandemic, with one-third of businesses saying they now exclusively sell online or have shifted to both online and in-person operations.
Instagram for children
Facebook is building a version of Instagram specifically for children under the age of 13.
This is an effort to get its popular products into the hands of the next generation of internet users.
Parents will have some control although it’s uncertain how that would work.
The new app was announced internally Thursday but has not yet launched.
Stock market update
Technology shares led the U.S. stock market lower
Interest rates inched higher causing nervousness about the recovery.
The Nasdaq fell 3 percent.
Stocks also fell as Europe experiences an uneven vaccine rollout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.