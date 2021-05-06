(WFSB) - A top strawberry producer is trying to figure out how many Americans want this summer.
Plus, fraud is on the rise in Connecticut.
Here is the Morning Business Report for May 6.
Fraud
In every state, in almost every category, fraud is on the rise and it’s costing people billions of dollars.
Quotewizard said fraud in Connecticut was up 75 percent.
That total amount reported lost to fraud last year was $24 million.
Criminals have used identity theft scams to take advantage of unemployment programs, stimulus payments and other newly created government relief efforts.
Stock traders
It wasn’t just Robinhood that added stock traders this year.
Fidelity gained 4 point 1 million new clients this year.
Of the new clients, 1.6 million were opened by retail investors 35 years old and younger, a year-over-year increase of more than 222 percent.
Strawberry count
Driscoll’s is trying to gauge America’s desire for strawberries this year.
Strawberry demand surged during coronavirus pandemic.
But the list of unknowns is long, ranging from how many restaurants will reopen and at what pace, to how long many Americans will keep working from home. Labor shortages and supply disruptions complicate whatever plans food companies set in motion.
Stock market update
The Dow rises nearly 100 points to close at a record.
Energy stocks were the strongest, GM also rose 4 percent.
