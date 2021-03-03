(WFSB) – Forty percent of college students are “addicted” to their smartphones, and it could be affecting their sleep.
Plus, Americans can check their credit reports for free every week through April 2022.
Free credit report
Americans can access free weekly credit reports at annualcreditreport.com during the pandemic.
The free reports started in April 2020 and will continue through April 2022.
Checking one’s credit report can help a person know his or her score, and spot and correct any errors quickly.
Smartphone addictions
Researchers at King’s College London found 39 percent of the students were addicted to their smartphones. Of those with an addiction, 68 percent had poor sleep quality, compared to 57 percent of those who did not have an addiction.
Researchers found students who used their phone several hours during activities with family or friends and after midnight were most likely to be at high risk of becoming addicted.
Amazon partnership
Kohl's partnership with Amazon is drawing in younger shoppers.
Amazon customers can return items to Kohl's stores through the partnership.
The program was launched in 2019 and executives said it has led to increased foot traffic in stores.
Stock market update
Stocks pulled back after big rally.
The Dow closed more than 100 points lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.