(WFSB) - Toys R Us has a new owner that’s planning to open stores again in the U.S.
Plus, Americans are working longer days during the pandemic.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for March 16.
Growing workdays
The workday grew almost 80 minutes longer in 2020, but workers were 200 percent more productive.
Prodoscore said the typical white-collar workday during the COVID-19 pandemic day averaged from 7:46 a.m. to 6:12 p.m.
Improving the economy
The Federal Reserve will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and will have to find a balance between an improving economy and parts of it that are still weak.
No change in interest rates is expected from this week’s meeting, but the fed may talk about things down the road, especially if prices rise dramatically.
Toys R Us is back
Toys R Us has a new owner.
WHP Global announced it has acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us and Babies R Us.
It plans to open several Toys R Us stores again in the U.S., ideally ahead of this holiday season.
Stock market update
The Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs.
Reopening stocks, like airlines, were strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.