(WFSB) - Airlines could soon start weighing passengers before flights.
Plus, Hartford is a top beer city.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for May 18.
Beer market hit hard
The pandemic hit America’s $94 billion beer market hard.
Approximately 10 million gallons were dumped when kegs in locked-down stadiums and restaurants passed their expiration dates.
But now that things are opening back up, a group called Real Estate Witch is ranking cities on their beer enthusiasm.
It says Hartford is in the top 30 cities for the number of breweries per capita, the number of beers offered, and density of breweries.
Weighing passengers?
Airline passengers may be required to step on the scale at the airport or share how much they weigh before boarding a flight.
That’s according to the airline blog View from the Wing, citing an advisory sent out by the FAA.
Data airlines use to measure passenger weight to ensure safety onboard planes may be outdated as the obesity rate in the U.S. increases.
Sawmills can’t keep up
North America’s sawmills can’t keep up with demand, which has sent wood prices on a meteoric rise. Don’t expect new mills to start popping up though.
Executives in the cyclical business of sawing logs into lumber said they are content to rake in cash while lumber prices are sky-high and aren’t racing out to build new mills, which can cost hundreds of millions dollars and take two years to build from the ground up.
Stock market update
The Dow dipped 50 points to start the week as tech weakness continues.
The Nasdaq had the biggest percentage drop.
