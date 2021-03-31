(WFSB) - Pfizer will begin testing a freeze-dried version of its COVID vaccine.
Plus, U.S. home prices rise at the fastest pace in 15 years.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 31.
Home prices
U.S. home prices are rising at the fastest pace in 15 years, reflecting how fiercely buyers are competing for a limited supply of homes in nearly every corner of the country.
In Connecticut, the median sale price for single-family houses soared more than 19 percent, to $300,000, compared with $251,250 for the same month a year ago, according to the Warren Group.
Sales of single-family house rose nearly 25 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, the report showed.
Record low interest rates and millennial buying have helped boost sales.
Freeze-dried vaccine
Pfizer will begin testing a COVID-19 vaccine that doesn’t need ultracold storage.
A freeze-dried version would make handling the shots easier in rural areas and low-income countries.
If successful, the new formulation could be ready for use by early next year.
Wells Fargo employees
Wells Fargo plans to bring employees back to the office in September.
The Wall Street Journal reports the bank is citing the increasing availability of vaccines.
The memo didn’t say whether employees would return full-time or part-time and said many of the details have yet to be worked out.
Stock market update
The Dow slipped more than 100 points from a record high. Apple and Microsoft lead losses.
Interest rates were creeping higher, sending stocks down.
