(WFSB) - The highest gas prices in years are on the way.
Plus, what is the highest paying job in Connecticut besides doctor?
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 13.
Highest paying job in CT
The highest paying job in Connecticut, besides doctor, is financial manager.
Business Insider used Bureau of Labor statistics data to come up with its list.
It said there are about 17,000 people employed in that field in the state and the average salary is $170,000.
Best companies for which to work
Tech companies dominated the list of best companies to work for.
Fortune said Cisco and Salesforce ranked number 1 and 2 respectively
It said these companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and society in a difficult year.
Gas prices
Gas prices have been rising steadily for months and they're not done yet. A new government forecast said prices at the pump could reach their highest levels in 3 years this summer, because of heavier demand for fuel.
Gasoline will be considerably more expensive than last year, when the pandemic curtailed driving and fuel use, according to the U.S. energy information administration.
Stock market update
Stock indexes gave up some of their recent gains, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it hit last week.
Technology, communication and energy stocks weighed on the market.
