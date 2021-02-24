(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Connecticut native and singer Michael Bolton wants people to dump Robinhood, the stock trading app.
And Home Depot is working on eco-friendly power tools for spring.
Home Depot trends
Home Depot thinks eco-friendly power tools will be a hot trend.
It’s launching a new line up of tools, including trimmers and blowers, that are cordless.
Cordless tools are considered to be more environmentally friendly.
Crocs sales
Crocs have become a pandemic staple.
Its latest results showed huge sales gains.
Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said he is optimistic that the brand can grow with the help of new product innovations, such as sandals.
Abandon Robinhood?
New Haven native Michael Bolton wants users to break up with Robinhood.
In the strangest twist yet in the already bizarre Robinhood saga, Bolton is singing about payment for order flow in a YouTube video published by rival online brokerage Public.com.
Bolton’s song jabs at the controversial business model used by Robinhood and other brokerages.
Tuesday stocks
Stocks had a wild session Tuesday.
The markets were way down but then recovered after the federal reserve chair said he would pretty much do whatever it takes to support the economy.
