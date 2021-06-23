(WFSB) - Home prices in the U.S. hit another record.
Plus, the first day of Amazon Prime Day draws most online spending so far in 2021.
Here is the Morning Business Report for June 23.
Prime Day sales
The first day of Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event is expected to have driven the most online sales over a 24-hour period so far this year.
Sales during the first 24 hours of Amazon’s megasale, which kicked off Monday, are set to surpass $5.6 billion, 8.7 percent growth year over year, according to Adobe Analytics.
The biggest discounts found on Amazon’s website on Monday were for toys, Adobe said, with prices dropping 12 percent on average.
Airport delays
American Airlines passengers may be in for a long summer of delays.
While all airlines are adjusting to the quick return to travel, a spokesman for the airline's pilots union, told NPR the issue stems from the company's aggressive plan to restore flight schedules to near pre-pandemic levels despite a severe pilot shortage as a result of strategic moves made during the pandemic.
Home prices
U.S. home prices in May experienced their biggest annual increase in more than two decades.
The median existing-home sales price in may topped $350,000 for the first time, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Stock market update
The S&P 500 ended Tuesday just short of a new closing record, while the Nasdaq climbed to an all-time high.
The Dow gained 68 points.
