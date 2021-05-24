(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for May 24.
Home sales
U.S. home prices just smashed another record.
Home prices, already through the roof, are expected to keep climbing.
The median existing-home price in April was up 19 percent from last year to $341,600, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Meanwhile, Redfin reports half of homes are now selling above list price.
The highest median home price and most drastic change over the last two years is in Fairfield County, where there was an increase of 43.5 percent to more than $400,000.
Statewide in Connecticut, the median sales price jumped more than 32 percent over the last couple years from just under $212,000 to now $280,000.
Chicken shortage
Soaring demand for chicken has resulted in wing shortages across America, according to the country’s third-largest poultry producer.
Sanderson Farms said it does not have enough supply to keep up with demand despite recently picking up 40 million pounds per year.
Suppliers are struggling to hire people to process chicken.
The future of virtual meetings
Microsoft’s has a vision of the future office meeting.
A concept video that the company released in advance of its Microsoft Build Conference reveals a world in which remote workers are projected onto massive displays, complete with hidden mics and more.
The plan is also for rotating cameras and smart speakers.
Stock market update
Stocks ended Friday flat, posting its first back-to-back weekly losses since February.
Markets this week will watch earnings and President Biden’s budget speech Wednesday.
