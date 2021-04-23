(WFSB) - Americans weigh in on what they most want to do when things totally reopen.
Plus, existing home sales are slowing as there just aren’t enough homes to sell.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 23.
Home sales
Existing-home sales slumped to a 7-month low in March as record prices and tight inventories limited purchases.
The median price for existing homes surged 17 percent from a year ago to $329,100. Prices have risen for 109 consecutive months.
People are eager to get out
Americans are eager to shop, eat out and travel after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.
With an estimated $1.7 trillion in excess savings, Americans are ready to make up for lost time.
According to new research from global payments company Blackhawk Network, traveling, getting together with friends and family, and eating out top the list of activities consumers are most excited to celebrate together.
Cannabis sales
Cannabis retail traffic was up 9.5 percent, and sales rebounded 8.4 percent year-over-year on 4/20, according to Cova Software, the largest cannabis point of sale company in North America.
During peak hours on 4/20, Cova was processing 380 cannabis transactions per minute, and handled over 180,000 transactions for the day across 1,200+ dispensaries.
April 20, the "cannabis holiday," has historically marked the marijuana industry's biggest sales day of the year.
Stock market update
The proposed hike sent stocks reeling.
The Dow jones industrial average dropped 321 points.
At its low of the day, the blue-chip benchmark fell 420 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.