(WFSB) - The morning cup of joe could get a bit more expensive.
Plus, Connecticut mirrors the U.S. as Black home ownership trails that of whites and Asians.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 4.
Homeownership
Connecticut’s home ownership rate is 70 percent.
That’s according to the National Association of Realtors.
White and Asian home ownership rate is 66 percent. Black ownership is 10 percent.
The state’s median income is 78,883, among the highest in the nation.
Nationwide, the white home ownership rate was almost 70 percent in 2019.
More dollar stores
Dollar Tree will open 600 new stores this year, continuing dollar store chains' torrid growth across the United States.
Dollar stores have surged as economically strapped customers seek out bargains on food, household essentials and other items
The company, which also owns the Family Dollar chain, will open 400 Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores this year.
Coffee prices could be going up
Coffee processors in the United States are reporting significant cost increases in their operations, mostly related to transportation, and expect to raise retail prices soon.
Last week, transportation backlogs helped push coffee prices to their highest in more than a year.
Stock market update
Tech stocks stumbled Wednesday.
Many of the top performers last year are losing investors as they move into “reopening” stocks as the crisis looks like it could be close to an end.
