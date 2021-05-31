(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for May 31.
Americans are paying more for everything from gas to food to lumber.
Inflation is here and hotter than it looks.
The stories are everywhere.
Lumber costs have driven up the price of a new home by 36 thousand dollars.
Nebraska Furniture Mart’s chairman said the price of one shipping container has tripled in the past 6 months.
Some think the price rises are temporary once the pandemic-led supply chain issues are smoothed out.
However, there could be something else at play.
The government has pumped trillions into the economy, kind of like steroids.
While some was needed to help people hurt by the pandemic shutdowns, the price tag isn’t even close to anything seen in history.
Overseas demand, especially for agriculture products, is strong particularly from China.
Throw is some freak weather events, like a February winter storm in Texas and that contributed to shortages and prices increases.
Inflation is hard to get rid of too.
A “buy in advance” mentality seeps in and people buy up products, driving up prices even more.
The only thing that slows it down is higher interest rates and higher rates slow down the economy.
There’s no way to know if inflation is a real threat, but one thing is for sure, policy makers are walking a fine line that could have a direct impact on Americans’ wallets.
