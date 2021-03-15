(WFSB) - There's a dating app that allows singles to declare their COVID vaccination status.
Plus, JetBlue is expanding its presence in Connecticut.
Here’s the morning business report for March 15.
JetBlue expansion
JetBlue is growing again in Connecticut and south Florida with new service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport and Miami International Airport starting June 24.
The move makes JetBlue the largest airline in Connecticut.
Tickets are on sale right now.
JetBlue has built a sizeable presence in Hartford in recent months. With new service to Miami, the airline will now offer Connecticut travelers nonstop flights to 11 destinations, more than any other airline at Bradley.
Gamestop fallout
Schwab new brokerage accounts surged in January as social media sparked an interest in trading, based on GameStop and other highflyers.
The number of accounts tripled.
Online dating and vaccines
Coffee Meets Bagel is adding a person’s COVID-19 vaccine status to their individual profiles.
Specifically, a tab at the top of a profile, above descriptions of the love-seeker’s personality and interests, can reveal if the user has gotten the jab, or if they prefer not to say.
The responses then lead to each profile, and they can be updated at any time.
Stock market update
The Dow jones industrial average jumped to another record high on Friday, gaining 290 points.
Surging interest rates rekindled valuation fears and took the comeback momentum out of tech names.
