(WFSB) – Ninety-three percent of Americans who negotiate a medical bill get it eliminated or reduced.
Plus, jobless claims are headed lower in Connecticut.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 26.
Jobless claims
They fell by just 289.
They fell by just 289.
About 4,600 Connecticut residents filed.
Nationwide, jobless claims fell to a pandemic low.
Medical debt
Although more than half of Americans have been burdened with medical debt, nearly everyone, 93 percent, who negotiated a medical bill had their bill reduced or dropped altogether.
The Lending Tree survey said the top drivers of medical debt were often unpredictable, unavoidable procedures. These included emergency room visits, doctor or specialist visits childbirth and dental care.
Three in four people who have had medical debt tried to negotiate their bill. Nearly all of those who did negotiate had their bill reduced or dropped altogether.
Renting a car
Renting a car this spring, if you can find one, could cost you at least $300 a day. That's possibly more than you'll spend for airfare, hotel rooms or tickets to theme parks.
The industry sold off more than a half a million cars during the pandemic to generate cash they needed to survive the crisis.
Now there’s a shortage of rental cars.
Stock market update
Stocks rose Thursday, averting a third consecutive day of declines
A ship is stuck in the Suez Canal, one of the main shipping channels in the world, is estimated to cost the world economy $100 million dollars a day.
