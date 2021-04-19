(WFSB) - Bitcoin and crypto markets crash on reports of a U.S. crackdown.
Plus, nearly half of 2020 college grads remain jobless.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 19.
Jobless college grads
The coronavirus pandemic is hitting recent college graduates hard as they struggle to lock down a job even a year after graduating.
A Monster survey says about 45 percent are still looking for a job.
The class of 2021 is also likely to face similar job-hunting woes. Impending graduates are expecting to spend five months searching for the right job.
Crypto crackdown
Bitcoin experienced a massive sell-off, shedding almost 15 percent in 24 hours, the biggest intraday drop since February.
The drop appears to coincide with reports that the U.S. Treasury is planning to tackle financial institutions for money laundering carried out through digital assets.
Other cryptocurrencies also plummeted.
Bourbon shortage
USA Today says there may be a shortage of bourbon.
Materials that feed into the whiskey supply chain, like glass and metal, are facing the same delayed delivery issues also causing skyrocketing lumber prices and long delays for consumers buying appliances.
Distillers, especially smaller ones like Castle & Key, are feeling the pinch, according to David Ozgo, Distilled Spirits Council’s chief economist.
Stock market update
The Dow and S&P 500 reach new highs again as earnings impress.
It was the 4th straight week of gains for those two indexes.
