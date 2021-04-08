(WFSB) - T-Mobile launches its long-promised 5G home internet service.
Plus, there’s a shortage of ketchup packets and now they are being sold on eBay.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for April 8.
Ketchup shortage
Ketchup is the latest product to see supply issues.
Prices for ketchup packets have gone up 13 percent since Jan. 2020, according to data from plate IQ, a restaurant industry technology platform, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. A shortage of America’s favorite condiment is the latest to hit the foodservice industry amid increased demand for takeout amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A lot of 50 ketchup packets recently sold for $9.99 on eBay.
T-Mobile internet
T-Mobile is making its 5G home internet service a reality.
It says 30 million homes are now eligible for the service — 10 million of which are in rural areas.
The service costs $60 per month.
Home internet customers are subject to data slowdowns during times of network congestion.
UPS aircraft
UPS plans to purchase electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from beta technologies in an effort to speed up its delivery service in select markets.
The service is for small to mid-size markets and can make two short trips or one long one on a charge.
Stock market update
It was a listless day of trading, but the S&P 500 reached its 18th high of the year.
The federal reserve signaled it would keep interest rates low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.