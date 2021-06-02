(WFSB) - Walmart is increasing its hours beginning Saturday.
Plus, Krispy Kreme is hoping it can turn doughnuts into gold with its upcoming stock sale.
Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 2.
Stock sale
Krispy Kreme, the doughnut giant, is giving more clues about its upcoming stock sale.
Shares will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol dnut.
The company’s sales grew 17 percent to $1.1 billion its last fiscal year.
Increased hours
Walmart is increasing store hours for the first time since November after drastically cutting them in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting June 5, stores will open an hour earlier at 6 a.m. each day, except for Tuesday mornings when Walmart will continue to hold its weekly senior hours for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Most pharmacies and vision centers will resume pre-COVID hours beginning July 3.
Fare hikes
Uber and Lyft are hiking up fares amid a driver shortage.
Uber prices were up 40 percent in April compared to the same time last year, data showed.
But the labor shortage and surging demand means that earnings for drivers are soaring.
Stock market update
Stocks start June flat despite a rally in energy.
The Dow added 40 points.
