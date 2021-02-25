(WFSB) - New ratings show cars are safer than ever.
Plus, how far does Connecticut have to go to make up all pandemic job losses?
Here’s the Morning Business Report for Feb. 25.
Unemployment
Employment in almost every state is still below its level in Feb. 2020.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Connecticut’s employment has fallen 6.4 percent since the pandemic.
States that locked down have further to go to make up job losses.
Two states, Idaho and Utah, have more employed than pre-pandemic.
Weekly unemployment claims likely held above 800,000 for a seventh straight week last week.
Harsh winter weather compounded with the coronavirus pandemic exerted additional pressure on the labor market.
Continuing claims remain more than double their pre-pandemic levels.
Crash tests
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released a report on Wednesday highlighting the models that perform best in its crash tests.
A whopping 90 vehicles earned accolades from the organization, proving vehicles are safer than ever.
The Hyundai motor group earned the most awards for 2021.
Stock market update
The markets popped as Fed Chair Jerome Powell committed to keeping interest rates low.
The Dow closed at an all-time high.
