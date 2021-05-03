(WFSB) - Some flowers could be in short supply this Mother’s Day.
Plus, medical schools are getting flooded with applicants.
Here is the Morning Business Report for May 3.
Med schools
Medical schools, public-health programs see surge in interest prompted by response to COVID-19 pandemic.
By April, graduate-level degree programs in public health drew nearly 24,500 applicants for this fall, a 40 percent increase from the year before, according to the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health.
All schools expect long wait lists this year as many students put off college last year and universities are uncertain how many students will come.
Flower shortage
Your Mother’s Day bouquet may be more expensive due to flower shortage.
Uncertainty during the early days of the pandemic and lingering supply chain issues have left some varieties of flowers in short supply and raised prices on others, florists said.
Roses and carnations have become more expensive. Baby blue eucalyptus has been in short supply recently, and the company has at various times had trouble stocking varieties of white garden roses, burgundy and cafe au lait dahlias, and a type of rose known as quicksand, which is popular for weddings.
Dog bite insurance claims
Connecticut ranks among the highest states for dog bite insurance claims.
There were 304 claims last year, for a ranking of 11th highest.
The Insurance Institute said dog bite insurance claims were up in 2020 and more people adopted dogs, people stayed home more and there were more deliveries.
There were almost 17,000 dog bite insurance claims filed last year with an average pay out of just over 50-thousand dollars.
Stock market update
Stocks fell Friday but the S&P 500 gained 5 percent in April.
The Nasdaq did even better, up 5 and a half percent.
