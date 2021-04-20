(WFSB) - Who pays more for car insurance in Connecticut, men or women?
Plus, Hartford is a top city for minority pay.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 20.
Minority pay
Hartford ranks 5th for minority among American cities.
The ranking was put together by Self.com.
It says median earnings for full-time minority workers locally is $45,854.
Minority population share is 34 percent in the city.
Bridgeport and Stamford ranked high for mid-sized cities in minority pay.
Car insurance
Women can pay up to 8 percent more than men for car insurance, depending on their age and location, research from the zebra finds.
However, in Connecticut, men pay more than women.
Twenty-one states charge women more for car insurance than men.
Returning to normal
IBM sees business close to returning to pre-pandemic levels.
The company’s cloud computing business is performing the best.
Stock market update
Stocks closed higher Monday.
All three indexes were up as corporate earnings roll out this week.
