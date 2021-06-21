(WFSB) – Here’s the Morning Business Report for June 21.
More money in the bank
More people are seeing more money in their bank accounts now compared to when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
A Pew Research report found 30 percent of adults said their personal finances had improved since Jan. 2020.
Another 50 percent said their financial situation remained just as good as before.
Even two-thirds of those who earn less than $39,000 a year said their finances were just as good or better than before the pandemic hit.
Zoom fatigue
Bank Morgan Stanley resumed face-to-face meetings, cites ‘Zoom fatigue’.
Morgan Stanley execs revealed that in the past few days they began hosting clients.
The head of the bank also wanted all workers back in the office by Labor Day.
Natural gas prices
Natural gas prices started the summer air-conditioning season nearly twice as high as they were a year ago.
Demand for the fuel is picking up as the world’s economies reopen and as Americans dial down their thermostats for what is expected to be a hot summer.
Stock market update
The Sow had its worst week since October.
Stocks fell Friday as investors digested new economic projections from the Federal Reserve and worried rate hikes could come sooner than expected.
