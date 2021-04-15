(WFSB) - American Airlines ramps up its domestic summer schedule to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
Plus, Walmart is bringing more workers to full time.
Here is the Morning Business Report for April 15.
Full time Walmart workers
Walmart is moving more of its workers full time, with the goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year.
The retailer said it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers work full time by Jan. 31.
Walmart wants to retain employees.
Hurting home values
Twenty-one percent of Americans believes the increasing frequency or intensity of natural disasters, extreme temperatures and/or rising sea levels are hurting home values in their area.
Redfin says climate change is posing an increasingly large risk to homeowners.
Younger respondents are more likely to say climate change is affecting home values.
American Airlines operations
American plans to operate 90 percent of its summer 2019 domestic capacity and 80 percent of its international flying.
American said its first-quarter capacity was down more than 43 percent compared with the same period of 2019.
Stock market update
The Dow and S&P 500, which had been on track for record finishes earlier in the day, fell short of new highs.
Banks had strong profits as the economy improves and the job market recovers.
