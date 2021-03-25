(WFSB) - The high cost of lumber is adding thousands to the cost of a home.
Plus, the Grape Nuts cereal shortage of 2021 is now over.
Here is the Morning Business Report for March 25.
More Grape Nuts
For those with pandemic pangs for the sweet crunch of Grape Nuts, take heart. The great Grape Nuts shortage of 2021 is officially over.
USA Today reports after months of being out of stock, the cereal is shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide.
And if customers paid wildly inflated prices on the black market to get their hands on a box, they may be eligible for reimbursement.
The price of lumber
Lumber prices continue to climb.
In fact, they are up 200 percent since the beginning of the pandemic.
The head of the National Association of Homebuilders said the elevated price of lumber is adding approximately $24,000 to the price of a new home.
General Mills earnings
Sales increased 8 percent in General Mills’ third quarter, driven by continued pandemic cooking and baking trends and strong demand for its pet foods. However, earnings fell below analysts' expectations.
Cereals and yogurts also sold well.
Stock market update
The miserable march for stocks continues.
Markets closed lower again with tech stocks leading the way.
Weekly jobless claims will be out later Thursday morning
