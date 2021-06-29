(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for June 29.
Recreational marijuana
Other states near Connecticut may feel pressure to legalize pot now that it's about to be legal there.
With a new bill signed by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, the push to legalize cannabis at the state level is picking up speed.
The law will allow possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana.
Connecticut last week became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis and the fourth to adopt legislation this year alone.
Analysts said the move could spur Rhode Island and Pennsylvania to act as well.
COVID impacting oil prices
Oil fell the most in a week as the delta COVID variant is threatening to slow a recovery in demand.
Also, OPEC may raise oil production.
U.S. crude futures are up more than 10 percent so far this month with progress in COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and reopenings underpinning an ongoing global demand rebound.
Stock ownership
U.S. stock ownership nears a record, and likely will keep climbing.
Goldman Sachs households will be net buyers of $400 billion in equities in 2021.
Trading has jumped, in part due to firms such as Robinhood, which in a recent campaign touted the ease of investing with just $1.
Stock market update
The stock market set more record highs on Monday, boosted by a court win for Facebook and broad strength in tech stocks.
Tech stocks were in the driver’s seat on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.