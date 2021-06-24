(WFSB) - Vaccine stocks react to the CDC’s acknowledgement of a rare link between COVID vaccines and heart inflammation for young men.
Plus, which car is the most American made?
Here is the Morning Business Report for June 24.
Most American-made car
The Tesla Model 3 is the most American-made car.
The electric sedan is ranked first as the most American-made car, taking into account assembly location, parts sourcing, U.S. factory employment and more. It's the first time Tesla topped the list, and the first time an EV took the top spot.
Cars.com's annual American Made Index has Tesla topping the chart, though General Motors leads for most models overall.
Vaccine stocks
Myocarditis, a heart inflammation, has affected 0.004 percent of men aged 12 to 29 after their second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC advisors met Wednesday and also said risk of infection from the delta variant is higher.
Pfizer stock slipped. BioNtech and Moderna stocks were harder hit, falling 3 to 4 percent.
Solar and wind energy
Amazon is buying up energy production capacity from solar and wind plants around the world in a bid to power all its business activities through renewable energy by 2025.
The purchases bring Amazon’s total renewable energy purchases to 10 gigawatts, making the company the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the us.
Stock market update
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high
Bitcoin staged a rebound, clawing back above $34,000. Oil and gold were up, while lumber fell.
