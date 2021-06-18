A NASCAR driver gets paid partly with crypto, mortgage rates rise, and Walmart takes on Amazon with its own deals. Here is the Morning Business Report for June 18, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.

Morning Business Report

The Morning Business Report is sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.

(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for June 18.

Crypto payment

One NASCAR driver said he doesn't want to get paid the old-fashioned way.

Landon Cassill, a professional race car driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, will be receiving part of his salary in Bitcoin and Litecoin as part of a sponsorship with crypto broker voyager.

According to a Thursday report from The Associated Press, Voyager has finalized a 19-year agreement to sponsor Cassill starting this weekend at the NASCAR race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Cassill said the firm would pay for the deal entirely in crypto.

Mortgage rates

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage moved decidedly higher, hitting 3.25 percent.

That is the highest rate since mid-April.

Mortgage Rate Daily said the move was a reaction to comments made Wednesday by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell following the Central Bank’s meeting this week where he said rates will likely increase in 2023. 

Deal days

Walmart begins its deal days Sunday. 

That’s Walmart’s sale to rival Amazon Prime Days which start Monday. 

Shoppers will be able to make purchases across 16 store categories, including electronics, patio and garden, toys, home, sports and outdoors, auto, baby, beauty, clothing and accessories, personal care, home improvement, office, pantry supplies, pets, jewelry and top picks.

Stock market update

The Dow falls for a second day following the Fed policy update, losing another 210 points.

Adding to the down mood was weekly jobless claims, which surprisingly rose.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.