(WFSB) – Here is the Morning Business Report for June 18.
Crypto payment
One NASCAR driver said he doesn't want to get paid the old-fashioned way.
Landon Cassill, a professional race car driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, will be receiving part of his salary in Bitcoin and Litecoin as part of a sponsorship with crypto broker voyager.
According to a Thursday report from The Associated Press, Voyager has finalized a 19-year agreement to sponsor Cassill starting this weekend at the NASCAR race at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Cassill said the firm would pay for the deal entirely in crypto.
Mortgage rates
The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage moved decidedly higher, hitting 3.25 percent.
That is the highest rate since mid-April.
Mortgage Rate Daily said the move was a reaction to comments made Wednesday by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell following the Central Bank’s meeting this week where he said rates will likely increase in 2023.
Deal days
Walmart begins its deal days Sunday.
That’s Walmart’s sale to rival Amazon Prime Days which start Monday.
Shoppers will be able to make purchases across 16 store categories, including electronics, patio and garden, toys, home, sports and outdoors, auto, baby, beauty, clothing and accessories, personal care, home improvement, office, pantry supplies, pets, jewelry and top picks.
Stock market update
The Dow falls for a second day following the Fed policy update, losing another 210 points.
Adding to the down mood was weekly jobless claims, which surprisingly rose.
